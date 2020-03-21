



As people around the world adjust to working from home, many need to order new supplies.

Makeshift desks, headphones and shared spaces with family and pets are the new normal.

CBS2 editor Scott Newton is adjusting with four in the house.

“The desk space is basically taken, because I have two kids that are home that are working,” he told CBS2’s Meg Baker. “So I have two laptops spread out on my dining room table with wires running everywhere.”

In order to make it work, he upgraded his internet bandwidth.

“It will cost me a little bit more money, but we need it,” he said.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Others had to order new computer monitors, headsets, desk chairs, and don’t forget about coffee.

“We bought extra cereal, because you always have cereal at your office,” said Luke Matthews, of Brooklyn.

Matthews and his fiancée Amanda Goldberg are rotating rooms in their apartment to keep the workflow moving.

“I do this normally for my job, because I work remotely. So now Amanda gets to see what my life is like,” he said.

“At the top of the day, kind of check in with each other – when are your video calls, when are regular calls, when do you need the more video conference-appropriate background?” added Goldberg.

For some social interaction and stress relief, they suggest organizing a virtual happy hour with friends and colleagues.

Small accommodations and thoughtful collaborations at home can make this new way of life a little less daunting.