Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you’re looking for simple recipes to try at home, here’s one from burger expert George Motz.
Chester – A classic grilled cheese with a cooked burger patty inside.
A pat of butter
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you’re looking for simple recipes to try at home, here’s one from burger expert George Motz.
Watch the video above for the complete how-to.
CLICK HERE FOR A PRINTABLE VERSION OF THIS RECIPE.
George Motz’s Chester-Rouer Burger
This burger is a mashup between a Chester and the burger at Joe Rouer’s Bar in Luxemburg, Wisc.
Chester – A classic grilled cheese with a cooked burger patty inside.
Rouer – A burger cooked in beef broth and onions and served on a classic bun with cheese.
Serves: 1
Ingredients:
A pat of butter
¼ cup finely diced sweet onion
1 cup beef broth
1 6-oz. burger patty
More butter
2 slices sturdy white sandwich bread
2 slices American cheese
Preparation:
-
- In a skillet, preferably cast iron, melt butter and sauté onion over medium heat for 5 minutes, until onion is translucent but not brown.
- Add half the broth then the burger patty, and simmer for 5 minutes.
- Gently flip the burger and simmer some more. If the pan starts to dry out, add more broth.
- While the patty cooks, place a second pan over medium heat. Butter one side of bread and add it to the pan, butter side down.
- Add one slice cheese. Then, add the patty on top.
- Drain the broth from the first skillet, reserving the onions.
- Add the onions to the top of the patty. Add second slice of cheese then the second slice of bread, also buttered.
- Flip, press gently, and remove from heat when both sides are toasty.
- Slice. Eat. Mmm.