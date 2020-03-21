CoronavirusNJ Gov. Murphy Expected To Announce Tighter COVID-19 Containment Rules At 1 P.M.
By Elle McLogan
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you’re looking for simple recipes to try at home, here’s one from burger expert George Motz.

Watch the video above for the complete how-to.

CLICK HERE FOR A PRINTABLE VERSION OF THIS RECIPE.

George Motz’s Chester-Rouer Burger

This burger is a mashup between a Chester and the burger at Joe Rouer’s Bar in Luxemburg, Wisc.

Chester – A classic grilled cheese with a cooked burger patty inside.
Rouer – A burger cooked in beef broth and onions and served on a classic bun with cheese.

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

A pat of butter
¼ cup finely diced sweet onion
1 cup beef broth
1 6-oz. burger patty
More butter
2 slices sturdy white sandwich bread
2 slices American cheese

Preparation:

    1. In a skillet, preferably cast iron, melt butter and sauté onion over medium heat for 5 minutes, until onion is translucent but not brown.
    2. Add half the broth then the burger patty, and simmer for 5 minutes.
    3. Gently flip the burger and simmer some more. If the pan starts to dry out, add more broth.
    4. While the patty cooks, place a second pan over medium heat. Butter one side of bread and add it to the pan, butter side down.
    5. Add one slice cheese. Then, add the patty on top.
    6. Drain the broth from the first skillet, reserving the onions.
    7. Add the onions to the top of the patty. Add second slice of cheese then the second slice of bread, also buttered.
    8. Flip, press gently, and remove from heat when both sides are toasty.
    9. Slice. Eat. Mmm.

