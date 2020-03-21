By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was a beautiful but cool day across the area, with temps way below the record warmth we had Friday! Expect generally clear skies overnight with temps dropping to the 20s to around freezing here in town…feeling a bit colder due to a breeze.
Tomorrow will be another pretty-looking day, but it’ll be noticeably cooler. Expect highs to only top off in the upper 30s & low 40s, well below normal for this time of year. Some clouds arrive late in the afternoon but we will stay dry through about midnight.
Monday will be a messy start to the week as a spring storm will bring the risk for heavy rain and even a wintry mix! The best bet for any accumulations would be well north & west of NYC…but whatever falls won’t stick around long as temps reach the mid 50s on Tuesday. Have a great night!