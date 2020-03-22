



Sunday marked the third day of drive-thru testing at Bergen County Community College, but the site closed after only about 30 minutes when they reached capacity.

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco said the site will reopen Monday at 8 a.m. and continue testing residents until they reach capacity each day. To be screened, residents must have a New Jersey I.D. and be exhibiting symptoms.

A second drive-thru testing site in the state will open Monday at 8 a.m. at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel.

“Our testing regime is expanding dramatically,” said Gov. Phil Murphy. “The numbers are going up partially because we’re confirming the data and that will allow us… to better and more proactively deal with this awful crisis.”

It’s also the first full day of Murphy’s “stay at home” order put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus and flatten the curve of the number of cases.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Most businesses closed Saturday at 9 p.m. and all public gatherings including weddings, in-person religious services and parties are to be immediately canceled.

The move comes as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey rises to a total of 1,327. As of Saturday, there have been five new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 16 deaths.

Murphy said the state is also desperate for more personal protective equipment for healthcare workers like masks and gowns.

“We’ve had a big ask into the strategic stockpile in the White House,” said Murphy. “They’ve given us a fraction of our ask.”

Murphy noted the economic impact the “stay at home” order will have on workers and small businesses. He is asking the federal government for direct cash assistance for the state.

“We think New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut alone, those four states, need $100 billion direct cash assistance to allow us to continue the fight,” he said.