One particular position of need is defensive back and on Sunday the Jets reportedly reached a contract agreement with corner Pierre Desir, who had spent the previous three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts before being released on Saturday.

Terms of the deal are reportedly one year and up to $5.5 million.

Desir, who will turn 30 in early September, signed a three-year contract worth $22.5 million, including $12 million guaranteed, last March, but the Colts saved nearly $7 million on their salary cap for this season by releasing him.

Cornerback is one of Douglas’ primary targets to improve this offseason, especially after releasing former starters Trumaine Johnson and Darryl Roberts earlier this week. New York re-signed nickel cornerback Brian Poole and agreed to terms with Arthur Maulet, but were still in need of starting-caliber defensive backs on the outside.

Desir should fill one of those voids. He was drafted in the fourth round by Cleveland out of Lindenwood University in 2014, and played two seasons with the Browns. Desir also spent time with the Chargers and Seahawks before being claimed off waivers by the Colts in 2017.

Desir finished the 2019 season with 50 tackles, 11 passes defended, and a career-high three interceptions, and graded out as the 18th best corner in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus’ advanced metrics.

Douglas has avoided going after bigger-ticket defensive backs, such as James Bradberry and Byron Jones, who reached long-term deals with the Giants and Miami Dolphins, respectively. However, of late he has shored up the Jets’ offensive line as well as addressed the secondary.

