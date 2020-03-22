Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
BRRR! The calendar says spring, but it sure feels like winter outside! Expect mostly sunny skies through the day but temps won’t warm much — from the upper 20s/low 30s this morning, to the low 40s this afternoon.
Clouds move in tonight ahead of a messy Monday. While most spots will get a soaking rain, interior locales – especially hillier spots – will get some accumulating snow! Not talking about a major storm, but a few slushy inches can be expected.
Tuesday will feature drying breezes, mostly sunny skies, and temps reaching the mid 50s, so it won’t look too wintry for long!