NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Broadway actress Ruthie Ann Miles, who tragically lost her daughter and unborn child two years ago, is pregnant again.
Miles shared her “very happy news” Saturday on Twitter, adding she’s due in the spring.
In March 2018, she and her 4-year-old daughter Abigail were struck by a vehicle in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Abigail was killed, along with a friend’s 1-year-old son.
Miles was pregnant and lost her unborn daughter, whom she planned to name Sophia, two months later.
Announcing our very happy news 🙂 pic.twitter.com/bLP8t96X4V
— Ruthie Ann Miles (@RuthieAnnMiles) March 21, 2020
“Thank you especially to the many of you who supported us in the aftermath of the crash, continually lifted us up in prayer, doused us with love, encouraged us, let us be & grieve these two years… and now rejoice with us in this new life,” she posted on Twitter. “We know Abigail, Joy and Sophia would have loved being big sisters & are loving watching their family grow.”
The Park Slope crash prompted calls for tougher laws from city leaders.
The driver, 44-year-old Dorothy Bruns, was indicted on several charges and had a history of traffic violations. She died later that year.
