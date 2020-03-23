(CBSNewYork)- Professional athletes across sports have been stepping up in recent days to donate money to charities in their communities to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. A new report indicates that Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is set to join those ranks.
The 28-year-old Irving to to his Instagram account today to announce has decided to donate $323,000 to the charity Feeding America and is planning to help distribute 250,000 meals in the New York area.
Thank you all for the birthday love, I’m extremely grateful for the support. Seeing the effects of COVID-19 reach our loved ones, our schools, our jobs, and access to food has really impacted me. I am excited to partner with @feedingamerica and @lineagelogistics to launch the Share A Meal campaign to help marginalized communities get the food resources they require during this time, and to work with our local partner @cityharvestnyc to distribute 250k meals to my neighbors in need across the NY area. In addition to that I am donating $323k to Feeding America and @lineagelogistics will match $200k of what we raise together. I am asking my fans, friends, family and partners to join me in helping our communities by donating at the link in my bio. Thank you to everyone on the front line working to keep all of us safe, healthy, and fed. Together we can change the world one small gesture at a time.
Irving, who turned 28 today, has seen the coronavirus affect his teammates, four of whom tested positive for the virus last week including Kevin Durant.
New York City has been one of the hardest hit areas in the United States by the coronavirus with over 10,000 cases reported in the city as of Sunday night.