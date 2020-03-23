By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Good Monday morning everybody! Unfortunately, it’s going to be a downright miserable day, so if you have to head to the grocer or pharmacy, be prepared.
We’ll experience a cold and breezy start this morning and it will be accompanied by some drops and flakes, but things will really go downhill later and through the evening.
Most of us will see a chilly, windswept rain more reminiscent of late fall than early spring. However, folks well north and west of New York City will be dealing with snow, and not just a few flakes, but significant accumulation. The higher elevations could rack up 6 inches of heavy, wet snow, so be prepared.
Whatever falls won’t be on the ground long as we are expected to dry out quickly overnight and welcome a return of sunshine on Tuesday, with temperatures in the mid 50s.
Our next chance for precipitation will come on Wednesday, but it’ll be plain rain, with temps in the low 50s.