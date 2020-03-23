CoronavirusNew York Officially Goes ‘On Pause,’ New Jersey Races To Meet Testing Demand
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Chalk the Walk, Coronavirus, Health, Local TV


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a new trend popping up across the country and Tri-State Area.

“Chalk the Walk” aims to bring a little positivity during the coronavirus.

If you’ve been outside for some fresh air, you may have seen encouraging messages on driveways and sidewalks written in chalk.

It’s a way for neighbors to support one another without having to come in contact.

Click here to share your #ChalkTheWalk photos with CBSNewYork.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply