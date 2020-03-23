Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a new trend popping up across the country and Tri-State Area.
“Chalk the Walk” aims to bring a little positivity during the coronavirus.
Our driveway chalk message ❤️
— Jessica Layton (@JLaytonTV) March 22, 2020
If you’ve been outside for some fresh air, you may have seen encouraging messages on driveways and sidewalks written in chalk.
It’s a way for neighbors to support one another without having to come in contact.
