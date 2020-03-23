NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Nassau County Executive Laura Curran again warned vendors inflating prices during the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak that police will be taking reported cases of price gouging seriously and following up with substantial fines.
“Since this crisis hit, our Office of Consumer Affairs reports a surge of merchants who are trying to cash in on the coronavirus with outrageous prices along with phony phone and email scams,” she said. “Along with everything else we’re dealing with as a society, it is unforgivable to prey on people in a vulnerable time.”
Since the first 200 price gouging reports have come in after the county set up a reporting email at pricegouging@nassaucountyny.gov, Nassau County has made $5,000 violation fines against 34 businesses. Some cases have been for repeat offenders:
- A pharmacy in Garden City, N.Y. was allegedly selling N95 masks individually for $20 each.
- An outlet store in Plainview, N.Y. was allegedly selling individual N95 masks in Ziplock bags for $4 each, and 20-packs for $50.
- A Seaford, N.Y., gas station allegedly sold 3-packs of Clorox wipes for $30.
Besides the price gouging, concerns about the pandemic remained high on Long Island, with 2,442 confirmed cases leaving 11 people still in critical condition due to the virus. Two new deaths reported Monday: a 51-year-old and 84-year-old, both of Hempstead and both suffering from underlying medical conditions before the outbreak.
Most businesses in Nassau County have already been ordered to close under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order last week. Curran said 55 fire marshalls would not be checking to make sure non-essential businesses are closed and those still operating would be warned about the new restrictions.
Other changes the county is putting in place starting this week include:
- PUBLIC TRANSIT: A change to the bus system to institute back-boarding, only letting passengers board from the rear doors while fares are skipped and the front doors remain closed.
- TAX GRIEVANCES: For people contesting their property taxes, the Nassau County Assessment Review Commission is also extending its filing deadline to April 30, again moving the date after two previous extensions. Offices will not be staffed but there is a dropbox and workers are remotely processing grievances, or property owners may file online.
- GOLF COURSES: Eisenhower Park and all other Nassau County golf courses have been ordered closed.