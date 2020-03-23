



New Jersey now has more than 1,900 confirmed coronavirus cases and 20 deaths.

A second testing site opens today in Monmouth County to keep up with the demand.

Testing will begin at 8 a.m. at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel until supplies last.

Gov. Phil Murphy says the number of cases will keep climbing as more sites open and more people are tested. It’s crucial to flatten the curve and slow the spread.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

The state’s first drive-through location opened Friday at Bergen Community College. Every day, there have been drivers lining up, eager to get a test.

On Sunday, within 30 minutes of opening, it had to close due to a shortage of supplies.

But in just two days, the governor said more than 1,000 people were tested at the Bergen County site.

The goal is to get more people tested at the Holmdel location, which was established in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It will be open seven days a week beginning at 8 a.m.

Murphy said drivers will not be allowed to line up along the Garden State Parkway, and PNC commuter lots will be closed.

Testing is free, but people are encouraged to bring an insurance card if they have one.

Appointments are not needed at this site. In order to be eligible, patients must be New Jersey residents and experiencing symptoms of respiratory illnesses.

Test results are expected to come back in two to five business days.