While several dog runs and parks have closed in New York state and New Jersey, New York City is keeping them open, at least for now, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Monday.

It’s not only humans who have to socially isolate. Many dogs have one less place to go now that several dog parks in the Tri-State Area have closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A new sign popped up Monday in Battery Park City saying “dog run closed.”

Battery Park City Authority, a state entity, sent out a notice saying its park lawns remain open, as long as people stay distant. However, its athletic courts, sporting fields, playgrounds, restrooms, and dog runs are closed until further notice.

It’s the same situation for dog owner Tegan Ashman, who said her dog, “Zoe,” can’t hang out on her Bergen County dog run.

“The store that I have in Westwood, I normally take her to the park that’s over there. I got a notice a week, week and half ago, they actually closed. So that was off the list of things for us to do,” Ashman said.

But furry friends, fear not. Dog parks that are run by New York City, not the state, are staying open, at least for now.

The Department of Park says, “Parks remain open, and that means our dog parks, too,” adding they are great places to get fresh and exercise, but social distancing is required. Do not overcrowd the dog parks, if you see that it is full, wait until someone exits before entering.

Vet clinics and dog daycares in the city are also staying open, because they are considered essential services.

They are necessary for many dog owners who are still working, like Elizabeth Keating. She said her dog daycare in New Jersey has upped its safety precautions, too.

“At our doggie daycare, normally, it’s very social sometimes. I bump into people I know with their dogs. But they’ve really instigated a serious social distancing policy,” Keating said. “You drive up, and then someone from the doggie daycare comes up to the car, takes the dog. They have a mask and gloves on. There’s minimal human contact, and then they take the dog into the facility.”

There is still no evidence that your pet can get sick from COVID-19 and will not transmit the virus. As for their fur carrying coronavirus, that’s still a possibility.

So experts say, as always, wash your hands.