



New York state is now “on pause,” with all non-essential businesses closed and workers ordered to stay home.

There are more than 15,000 confirmed coronavirus cases statewide and 114 deaths.

New York City has become the epicenter, with more than 10,000 cases and 99 deaths. At least 1,800 people are hospitalized in the city, and 450 of them are in intensive care units.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is now focused on pouring more resources into treating the sick. He and Mayor Bill de Blasio are likening the situation to war.

Getting masks for health care workers is top priority, along with officials trying to keep everyone else as far away from each other as possible.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Cuomo got heated over the weekend as he watched New Yorkers still get too close for comfort. He urged people to take social distancing seriously, as the number of confirmed cases continues to climb.

“This is not a joke, and I am not kidding,” the governor said.

To help ensure people stay safe, the NYPD will be enforcing the new restrictions.

De Blasio said there should be no pickup games among non-family members, and officers have already checked on hundreds of supermarkets to make sure they’re complying.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said 98 members of the department have coronavirus, and 70 of them are in uniform. There’s double the amount of usual sick calls, but Shea said staffing is still OK and there’s no need to go to 12-hour shifts.

The mayor and governor want more medical help from the military, as field hospitals are fast-tracked, including one at Javits Center with up to 1,000 beds.

“Overcome this crisis with our own resources that’s right here now,” said De Blasio. “I want to be 100% clear – that doesn’t let the federal government off the hook in the least. I couldn’t be angrier at the lack of response.”

Meanwhile, New Yorkers are trying to adjust to the new normal. For the first time in who knows how long, people in Times Square were hard to come by.

One man was selling his music until the governor’s Sunday evening directive to stop all non-essential business.

“It’s weird, but I did still sell some CDs,” he said.

The following are STILL open in New York City: 🍎 Grocery stores

💊 Pharmacies

🥪 Bodegas

🍷 Liquor stores

🍜 Restaurants for takeout and delivery only

🚗 Mechanics

🚲 Bike repair

👚 Laundromats

🌳 Parks Go out if necessary, don't linger and stay 6 feet apart. — City of New York (@nycgov) March 23, 2020

The musician said he makes $200 every day, but last week he made $20 total.

The Garment District was also dark. Bridal gown retailer Designer Loft on West 37th Street fit one of its last brides for her May wedding.

“I don’t know whether to postpone it, or just leave it and see what happens,” said Brooklyn resident Sarena Becker.

This could just be the beginning. The governor warns the crisis could linger for six to even nine months.

Supplies and proper staffing are two big problems, as a critical care system expands.