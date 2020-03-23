



Gov. Andrew Cuomo got some A-list Hollywood talent to help drive home his message amid the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak: Stay at home and save lives.

Robert De Niro and Danny DeVito are now spokesmen for Cuomo’s “stay at home” message.

“We all need to stay home. We all need to stop the spread of this virus and we can only do it together, not just to protect ourselves, but to protect others and all the older people you love, please,” said De Niro before stepping into his father character from Meet The Parents. “I’m watching you…”

“I’m asking you form the bottom of my heart, all over the State of New York, stay home,” added DeVito. “We got this virus, this pandemic, and you know young people can get it, and they can transmit it to old people, and the next thing you know – *gghhhhkk* I’m outta there.”

And how does the It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star recommend spending the time indoors?

As DeVito leans in to mug for the camera, “Watch a little TV why don’t ya?”

Danny DeVito wants you to stay home and save lives.#NewYorkStateStrongerTogether @DannyDeVito pic.twitter.com/7V8yXbqHwB — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 22, 2020

Cuomo ordered all non-essential workers to stay home and all non-essential businesses closed, which started Sunday at 8 p.m. Gatherings of any size have also been ordered to be canceled or postponed.

Robert De Niro is watching you. Stay home. Save lives.#NewYorkStateStrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/WgAsBuIrKk — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 23, 2020

Other celebrities taking part in the campaign include Ben Stiller and La La Anthony.

Stiller and Anthony both took the time to tell people that if they’re healthy and doing their part to stay home it could be a good time to take up a new hobby, read some books, talk to family, or listen to music.

New York currently has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, with Mayor Bill de Blasio calling New York City the “epicenter of the crisis.”