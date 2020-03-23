CoronavirusNew York Officially Goes ‘On Pause,’ New Jersey Races To Meet Testing Demand
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Jon Bon Jovi is writing a song about the coronavirus outbreak, but he wants your help to finish it.

The singer posted a video on social media of the unfinished song called “Do What You Can” along with the same hashtag.

“These are uneasy times we’re dealing with, but we’re all in this together,” wrote Bon Jovi.

He wrote the first verse and chorus of the song and asked for people to send in their own verse that details their experience during the outbreak.

“Here’s my idea. We write this one together. I’m going to give you the chorus, I’m going to give you the first verse, I’m going to play the second verse, but you tell me your story,” he said.

Bon Jovi’s song focuses on the uncertainty many people are feeling right now with schools and businesses closing down.

“When you can’t do what you do, you do what you can. This ain’t my prayer, it’s just a thought I’m wanting to send,” sang Bon Jovi. “Round here we bend but don’t break. Down here we all understand. When you can’t do what you do, you do what you can.”

Many people chimed in on social media in response to the song using #DoWhatYouCan.

One woman’s verse focused on the perspective of a nurse working on the front lines of the outbreak.

Some fans even posted their own videos singing the verses they created.

“Just remember, we’re gonna get through it,” said Bon Jovi. “So sing your song, you and me together, and remember when you can’t do what you do, do what you can.”

