



Jon Bon Jovi is writing a song about the coronavirus outbreak, but he wants your help to finish it.

The singer posted a video on social media of the unfinished song called “Do What You Can” along with the same hashtag.

“These are uneasy times we’re dealing with, but we’re all in this together,” wrote Bon Jovi.

These are uneasy times we’re dealing with, but we’re all in this together. I wrote the first verse and the chorus. Write me a verse. Let’s tell your story….#DoWhatYouCanhttps://t.co/RCvud0lTvx — Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) March 23, 2020

He wrote the first verse and chorus of the song and asked for people to send in their own verse that details their experience during the outbreak.

“Here’s my idea. We write this one together. I’m going to give you the chorus, I’m going to give you the first verse, I’m going to play the second verse, but you tell me your story,” he said.

Bon Jovi’s song focuses on the uncertainty many people are feeling right now with schools and businesses closing down.

“When you can’t do what you do, you do what you can. This ain’t my prayer, it’s just a thought I’m wanting to send,” sang Bon Jovi. “Round here we bend but don’t break. Down here we all understand. When you can’t do what you do, you do what you can.”

Many people chimed in on social media in response to the song using #DoWhatYouCan.

We’ve gotta bring this world together

By keeping all of us apart

When we sacrifice for others

We all are living with our hearts

Doesn’t matter where you come from

Doesn’t matter where you’ve been

No time to blame, we’re all the same

We’re gonna make it to the end — rajiv33 (@rajiv33) March 23, 2020

One woman’s verse focused on the perspective of a nurse working on the front lines of the outbreak.

Mine is actually a POSITIVE verse:

When you can’t do what you do; there’s someone who can… I’ll keep you safe, the distance be damned.

Round here we bend but don’t break, it’s a nurse that I am, when you can’t do what you do, I’ll hold your hand! #DoWhatYouCan — Barb (@StyslingerBarb) March 23, 2020

Some fans even posted their own videos singing the verses they created.

Here it is #BonJovi

I wake up every morning,

feeling sad it came to this.

Still singing with the world,

Hanging onto human bliss.

I keep wondering where we're heading,

But the answers still unknown,

So I keep hanging onto hope,

To one day see the world again!#DoWhatYouCan pic.twitter.com/eS8t13nNt5 — 𝕄𝕤. 𝕋𝕣𝕦𝕤𝕔𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕠, M.IEd. 🌻 (@MsTruscello) March 23, 2020

“Just remember, we’re gonna get through it,” said Bon Jovi. “So sing your song, you and me together, and remember when you can’t do what you do, do what you can.”