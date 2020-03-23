(CBSNewYork)– The state of New York has been hit hard by the spread of coronavirus and the New York Jets are stepping up to help their fans and families in need.
On Monday, the team and the Johnson family announced that they made a combined $1 million donation to United Way. The money will go toward multiple local United Way agencies in their fight against coronavirus.
These groups include United Way of New York City’s COVID-19 Community Fund, United Way of Northern New Jersey’s ALICE Recovery Fund and United Way of Long Island’s United Together: A Response Fund for COVID-19.
New York Jets CEO Christopher Johnson made the following statement:
“The United Way continues to improve lives around the world and we need community-based organizations more than ever at this moment,” said Jets CEO Christopher Johnson. “Everyone has been impacted by this invisible enemy and the United Way is meeting it head-on at home, helping those disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and the economic consequences of the outbreak.”
These organizations around the Tri-State area are providing emergency relief to families and individuals in need.
“We are extremely grateful for this generous support from the New York Jets and the Johnson Family,” said Sheena Wright, President & CEO, United Way of New York City. “For more than 25 years, their support for UWNYC and the communities we serve has been a reflection of the stellar leadership of the Johnson Family. These monies will provide critical support for us, and our work as a backbone for the nearly 700 community-based organization partners who are managing this crisis throughout our great City.”