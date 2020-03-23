(CBSNewYork)- The New York Giants have reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with free agent wide receiver Corey Coleman.
The team’s website, citing a report from ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan, announced the news on Monday afternoon.
The 25-year-old Coleman missed all of last season with a torn ACL after joining the Giants in 2018. He played 8 games with the team in the 2018 season, starting one, and picking up five catches for 71 yards.
Originally a first round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2016 NFL Draft, Coleman had disappointing production in his first two seasons, leading the Browns to trade him to Buffalo prior to the 2018 season. He was then waived by the Bills and picked up by the New England Patriots who kept him on their practice squad until releasing him in October when the Giants snapped him up.
Coleman was highly productive in college for the Baylor Bears, posting over 2,400 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns in his final two seasons in Waco.