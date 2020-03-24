Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Brooklyn principal is among 125 city residents who have died of the coronavirus.
Dezann Romain, 36, worked at Brooklyn Democracy Academy in Brownsville.
She is the first known New York City public school staff member to die from the virus.
In a statement, Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza offered his condolences, saying in part, “We’ll be there for the students and staff through whatever means necessary.”
Mayor Bill de Blasio said the number of positive cases in the city was at 13,119 as of 6 p.m. Monday.
For help, visit New York City’s official coronavirus website, call 311, or text “COVID” to 692-692.