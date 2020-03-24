NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA has announced service cuts because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Facing reduced ridership and crew shortages, the agency says it will be running on what they’re calling an “essential service plan.”
Starting Wednesday, trains will be running on something like a Saturday schedule. The rush hour schedule on subways is expected to remain unchanged.
The essential service plan for buses will begin on Thursday, and the plan will go into effect for Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North on Friday.
Under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s “New York State on PAUSE” order, New Yorkers should only use public transportation when absolutely necessary.
The MTA also says they’re requesting $4 billion in federal grants due in part to the significant drop in farebox and toll revenue and the cost of intensive disinfecting efforts.