NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City is looking to hire taxi and ride-share drivers who are out of work due to the coronavirus shutdown.
The city’s Taxi and Limousine Commission needs TLC-licensed drivers to perform necessary tasks, like delivering meals to homebound senior citizens.
Drivers will be paid $15 an hour and reimbursed for gas and tolls.
“New York City’s for-hire vehicle drivers have seen their earnings plummet amid this pandemic. Drivers are ready to step up to help the city in this time of great need. We are thankful that the city sees the value in this workforce and appreciate the Commissioner’s hard work to make DeliveryTLC a reality,” Brendan Sexton, executive director of the Independent Drivers Guild, said in a statement.