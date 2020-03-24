



Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the rate of increase of coronavirus cases in New York has increased, and the rate of infections is doubling every three days.

“We’re not slowing it, and it is accelerating it on its own,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo says new projections suggest New York will now need 140,000 hospital beds, and has a current capacity of roughly 53,000 beds.

There will be a need for 40,000 ICU beds with ventilators, well more than the state’s current capacity.

The peak of the pandemic in New York is now 14-21 days away, Cuomo said.

Cuomo said the situation has changed from a freight train moving toward New York to a bullet train.

“We need, at a minimum, an additional 30,000 ventilators,” he said. “We’re going so far as to try an experimental procedure where we split a ventilator between two patients.”

Cuomo again called on the federal government to provide additional ventilators by invoking the Defense Production Act and mandating companies produce them immediately.

“If we don’t have the ventilators in 14 days, it does us no good,” he said. “Not to exercise that power is inexplicable to me.”

Cuomo said the federal government needs to be sending aid to where need is greatest, and that New York has ten times the cases of any other state in the country.

Cuomo was back at the Javits Center Tuesday as work began to convert the 1.8 million square feet of convention space into New York City’s first COVID-19 field hospital.

Cuomo toured the space Monday, noting the set-up of four 250-bed field hospitals would take about a week to 10 days.

Monday Cuomo mandated that hospitals increase capacity by at least 50%.

In addition to the initial 1,000 beds being made available, Cuomo said an additional 1,000 beds for “lighter medical care” could also be built within Javits, a venue known more for auto shows, trade conventions, comic cons.

In total there will be about 350 federal staffers working in the initial combined site within Javits, covering 160,000 square feet, Cuomo said.

Other locations Cuomo put on his list as field hospital sites included the campuses at SUNY Stony Brook and SUNY Westbury, and the Westchester Convention Center. Each of those would have one 250-bed unit under the management of FEMA.

And the race is on to get supplies to health care workers. The federal government sent hundreds of thousands of masks, gloves, gowns and face shields to New York state. Many of those supplies are already at the Javits Center.

But city officials stress they need more.