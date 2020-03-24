NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Public Library is offering free, virtual after-school tutoring and homework help online to students in New York City.
Tutoring is available from 2 p.m.-11 p.m. all week long in English and Spanish.
In order to use the service, you must have a New York Public Library card, which you can get for free online by clicking here.
“One of the Library’s key roles is to support a culture of learning and reading in New York City outside of the classroom, offering homework help, internet access, and materials access to hundreds of thousands of students each day after school,” said Brian Bannon, the Merryl and James Tisch Director of The New York Public Library. “The need for this help hasn’t gone away with remote learning, and so we are pleased to be able to offer Brainfuse and many other tools and tips to support families ‘after school,’ even when school is in their living room. With this new service, we are essentially offering every student, regardless of background, the opportunity to have a private tutor, and every parent the support that they need right now.”
To access the online tutoring and lessons, click here.
For more remote educational tools from the New York Public Library, click here.
For additional remote learning resources for parents and students, click here.