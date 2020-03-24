TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Officials say a man got into an argument at a Wegmans Food Store in Manalapan before claiming to be infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus and intentionally coughing on a store worker – and now he is facing charges.
Gov. Phil Murphy mentioned the incident during his Tuesday update on the status of the coronavirus outbreak in New Jersey.
“There are knuckleheads out there,” said Murphy.
The unidentified man was said to be facing charges of making terroristic threats, harassment and obstruction.
Murphy said the man refused to identify himself or provide identification to police responding to the store for 40 minutes before being taken into custody.
“We are up and down the state and we will not take any non-compliant behavior, nevermind egregious behavior such as this,” said Murphy.
The story of the incident came as Murphy announced there were 846 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections in New Jersey, bringing the state’s total to 3,675 known cases. Tuesday also saw 17 new COVID-19-related deaths, a total of 44 deaths in New Jersey.