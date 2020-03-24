(CBSNewYork)– Another former New England Patriots player is headed to the Giants to join the franchise’s new head coach and former New England assistant Joe Judge.
On Monday, the Giants agreed to terms with former Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans running back Dion Lewis. Judge was the special teams coordinator when Lewis was in New England.
Reports: Giants agree to terms with RB Dion Lewis
— New York Giants (@Giants) March 23, 2020
The contract is for one year, according to multiple reports. The 29-year-old is an Albany native and has rushed for 2,310 yards in his career, scored 11 rushing touchdowns, and won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2017.
Lewis provides the Giants with a solid backup behind star running back Saquon Barkley and a great third down option for quarterback Daniel Jones. The 5-9 running back served as Derrick Henry’s backup in Tennessee last season and rushed for 209 yards in 16 games. Lewis also had one receiving touchdown in 2019. The new Giants running back played in all 16 regular season games for the third straight year.
The former 5th round selection’s best season came in 2017 when he ran for almost 900 yards and scored nine total touchdowns.