NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you’re thinking about escaping to Florida during the coronavirus pandemic, be prepared to self-isolate.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a mandatory 14-day quarantine order for anyone traveling from New York and New Jersey.
Violators could face 60-day jail sentencing.
The governor said more than 100 flights arrive daily from New York and New Jersey and he believes every flight has at least one person infected with the virus.
Florida has roughly 1,200 confirmed coronavirus cases and 20 deaths, but only about 14,000 people have been tested in the state.