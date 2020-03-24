(CBSNewYork)- Former Brooklyn Nets center Jason Collins announced on his Twitter account Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and says he believes he contracted the virus while on a trip to New York earlier this month.

I tested positive for COVID19. I believe I got it while on a trip to NYC at the beginning of the month for the Brooklyn Nets Pride night game. I had my first symptoms on Wed Mar 11. Terrible headache. A few days later I had a fever and then the cough. — Jason Collins (@jasoncollins98) March 24, 2020

Collins then went on to explain that he went to the ER this past Saturday with tightness in his chest and to get tested. He has since returned home and is resting, but says that he may return to the hospital later in the day today due to the tightness in his chest. However, he did clarify that on Saturday his lungs were clear of any fluid.

On Saturday I went to the ER and got tested and spoke with some docs about the tightness in my chest. I’m home now resting but still experiencing some tightness and might go back to the hospital later today. On Saturday my lungs were clear, which obviously is good. — Jason Collins (@jasoncollins98) March 24, 2020

The 41-year-old Collins then took time to thank all of the healthcare workers who are fighting the virus, while reminding people to continue to practice social distancing.

Please stay safe and continue to social distance. Thank you to every single health care worker out there that are our true heroes on the frontline. Please let’s try to flatten the curve & not overwhelm our health care system. — Jason Collins (@jasoncollins98) March 24, 2020

Collins spent eight seasons with the Nets, across two different stints with the team. He became the first openly gay athlete to play for any team in any of the major four North American sports when he signed with the Nets during the 2013-14 season.