CoronavirusGov. Cuomo Says COVID-19 Spread Is Doubling Every 3 Days, Peak Will Hit In NY In 2-3 Weeks
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Brooklyn Nets, Coronavirus, Coronavirus COVID-19 In New York, Jason Collins, Ryan Mayer

(CBSNewYork)- Former Brooklyn Nets center Jason Collins announced on his Twitter account Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and says he believes he contracted the virus while on a trip to New York earlier this month.

Collins then went on to explain that he went to the ER this past Saturday with tightness in his chest and to get tested. He has since returned home and is resting, but says that he may return to the hospital later in the day today due to the tightness in his chest. However, he did clarify that on Saturday his lungs were clear of any fluid.

The 41-year-old Collins then took time to thank all of the healthcare workers who are fighting the virus, while reminding people to continue to practice social distancing.

Collins spent eight seasons with the Nets, across two different stints with the team. He became the first openly gay athlete to play for any team in any of the major four North American sports when he signed with the Nets during the 2013-14 season.

Comments

Leave a Reply