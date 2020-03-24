NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Amid the coronavirus pandemic, New York’s arts community is finding new ways to reach their audiences – especially children.
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts announced Tuesday they are launching “Lincoln Center at Home.”
It’s an online program which will include virtual classrooms, performances and archival performance footage.
Part of the program is a daily weekday pop-up classroom, which can watched live Monday-Friday at 10 a.m. by clicking here.
“We’re excited to share Lincoln Center at Home, which we hope will help bolster the tremendous work being done by parents and educators right now to help kids keep learning,” said Henry Timms, President & CEO of Lincoln Center.
Lincoln Center at Home will also include family-friendly and rarely-seen, archived performances. You can find out who’s performing when by clicking here.
For additional remote educational tools from the New York Public Library, click here.
For additional remote learning resources for parents and students, click here.