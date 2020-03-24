(CBSNewYork)- The New York Jets have made significant investments in several free agents this offseason, but now they are letting one of their own walk away.
According to reports, wide receiver Robby Anderson has agreed to a two-year $20 million deal with the Carolina Panthers.
Former Jets’ WR Robby Anderson is signing a two-year, $20 million deal including $12 million in year one with the Carolina Panthers, per source.
The 26-year-old Anderson was second on the team in receiving yards in 2019 after leading the team in receiving in 2017 and 2018. A former undrafted free agent from Temple University, Anderson started 47 games over the last four seasons for the Jets amassing 3,059 yards receiving and 20 touchdowns.
In Carolina, Anderson will now be reunited with his former college coach Matt Rhule, who is beginning his first season as the Panthers head coach. He’s not the first former player that Rhule has brought back into the fold this offseason, the Panthers have also signed quarterback P.J. Walker.