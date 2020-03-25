NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Brooklyn rabbi and former WWII resistance fighter has died from the coronavirus.
Just two months ago, 91-year-old Rabbi Romi Cohn lead the House of Representatives in opening prayer.
He was born in Czechoslovakia and as a 15-year-old he joined partisan fighters to help save 56 Jewish families.
Congressman Max Rose remembered the rabbi as a man who “lived an incredible life of service.”
Heartbroken to hear Rabbi Romi Cohn z''l passed away from COVID-19.
Rabbi Cohn lived an incredible life of service, helping 56 families escape Nazi tyranny. 2 months after he led the House in opening prayer, I hope you'll join me in praying for him & his family. יהי זיכרו ברוך pic.twitter.com/aIFpBnRNWC
Earlier this week, CBS2 learned a Brooklyn principal also died of the virus at just 36 years old.