CoronavirusWhite House Urges Anyone Leaving NYC To Self-Quarantine For 14 Days
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Coronavirus, Health, Local TV, Max Rose, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Brooklyn rabbi and former WWII resistance fighter has died from the coronavirus.

Just two months ago, 91-year-old Rabbi Romi Cohn lead the House of Representatives in opening prayer.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211

He was born in Czechoslovakia and as a 15-year-old he joined partisan fighters to help save 56 Jewish families.

Congressman Max Rose remembered the rabbi as a man who “lived an incredible life of service.”

Earlier this week, CBS2 learned a Brooklyn principal also died of the virus at just 36 years old.

Comments

Leave a Reply