



The coronavirus pandemic continues to make waves in the education world.

Schools across the country are closed, and students are completing their courses online.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the state is now cancelling statewide assessments for the spring.

Murphy said he received federal approval to cancel the annual tests.

UPDATE: We were granted a federal waiver to cancel statewide assessments for this spring. With students unable to attend school, it's not feasible to move forward with testing. This will not prevent students from meeting their graduation requirements.

“With students unable to attend school, it’s not feasible to move forward with testing,” the governor tweeted.

He said the move will not prevent students from meeting graduation requirements.

The Department of Health commissioner said the state may also let nursing students in their final semester fulfill their requirements by working in hospitals.

“We are getting approvals through higher ed to call up student nurses that are in their last semesters,” Judith Persichilli said Tuesday. “This will fulfill their clinical requirements for graduation.”

In a similar move, New York University’s school of medicine is considering early graduation for its medical students so they can join health care workers on the front lines against COVID-19.

“In response to the growing spread of COVID-19, and in response to Governor Cuomo’s directive to get more physicians into the health system more quickly, NYU Grossman School of Medicine and NYU have agreed to permit early graduation for its medical students, pending approval from the New York State Department of Education, Middle States and the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME),” NYU Langone said in a statement.