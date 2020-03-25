



— As the number of coronavirus cases grows in the five boroughs, so does the concern for our first responders.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea wants New Yorkers to know that our Finest are not in short supply, CBS2’s Tara Jakeway reported Wednesday.

“We have a really well-resourced department with 55,000 people, 36,000 of them on the uniform side,” Shea said.

But about 7% of its members are currently out sick.

“We are currently at about 3,200 members on the uniform side out sick. That’s about triple the rate that we normally see,” Shea said.

To the other 93% still on the streets, Shea offered the following directive:

“When an officer or anyone is sick, go sick, stay at home, quarantine yourself, stay away from others,” Shea said.

Shea said he feels good and has not been tested.

“Has every member of the New York City Police Department been tested? I think that would be unrealistic. But I can tell you that I could not be more proud of the work they’ve been doing,” Shea said.

Part of their job is to enforce the city lockdown, one that New Yorkers seem to be heeding, Jakeway reported.

“It’s almost universal, 100% compliance,” Shea said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

As for the number of people in violation, Shea said he can count them on one hand. That said, the five boroughs are about to see a new crop of residents. Mayor Bill de Blasio just signed off on the release of 300 non-violent criminals from city jails.

“We’re trying to do it in a logical, well thought out process, where individuals that are let go don’t pose any harm to the public at large, too,” Shea said.

Shea agreed with the move, citing growing coronavirus cases among inmates. He has faith that the men and women in blue will meet that challenge while battling this pandemic.

“Make no mistake, we are going to get through this and the New York City Police Department is going to lead the way out of this,” Shea said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 200 NYPD members have tested positive for coronavirus, Jakeway reported.