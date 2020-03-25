



As doctors and nurses fight to have proper gear to treat COVID-19 patients, pharmacies are dealing with a shortage in medications.

CBS2’s Cory James spoke with a local pharmacist who said she is low on some prescription drugs and she doesn’t know when she will get a new shipment.

“We definitely are on the front lines,” pharmacist Rosa Mathew told James.

Along with doctors, nurses and traditional health care providers, pharmacists, like Rosa Matthew at EZ Care Pharmacy, have been overwhelmed since the outbreak of COVID-19.

“I’m down to my last two packets, so I have to make a decision as to who gets this medication,” said Matthew.

That decision is getting harder each day.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Matthew said an influx in customers is leading to a shortage in medicine, specifically hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin.

President Donald Trump has said they are potentially game changers in the fight against the deadly virus.

“The fact is they have not been tested in the United States,” Matthew said. “Also another issue with those particular medications is that we don’t have it for our regular clients who need it for their conditions that they were originally prescribed for.”

Those conditions include things like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and pneumonia.

The shortage is something Renee Hunt, who stopped by to pick up prescriptions, understands.

“I have high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes,” she told James. “People that are sick, it’s kind of sad, but the pharmacies are doing the best they can to help everybody.”

Matthew said she is constantly making calls to distributors and manufacturers for help.

“Please get out as much as they can to the little mom and pop pharmacies especially, because we don’t have as much buying power as the big companies, like Walgreens and CVS, do,” she said.

All because of the global outbreak that’s causing a shortage during a growing crisis.

“It absolutely very real, but I hold on to hope that our distributors and wholesalers will come through for us,” said Matthew.

She hopes that will happen before she is completely out of medicine.