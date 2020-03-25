



– Masks are a vital tool to ending the spread of coronavirus , but hospitals and medical centers are experiencing shortages like never before

Fortunately they are easier to make than you would think. CBS2’s Nina Kapur explains how you can help.

All you need are a few pieces of fabric, elastic bands, sewing tools and five minutes to help nurses, doctors, and other medical personnel in the fight against coronavirus.

“They are our frontline. We’re at war and if we can’t do our part what good are we? We can make a difference by showing action,” said Sparta, N.J. resident JoAnn Gregoli.

After hearing about the mask shortage medical personnel are experiencing, a group of moms from Sparta began hand-making and distributing masks to local hospitals. So far the women have made about one hundred, but need your help to further their mission.

“If you can sew, make masks. If you can’t do that, make a financial donation. If you can’t do that, get some granola bars, go shopping. Instead of buying one box, get two and donate it,” Gregoli said.

Sewing is often considered a lost art. Not many have sewing machines lying around the house. So when one woman on Long Island saw the national call for help, she knew she had to dig hers up and help.

Now, Jennifer Schiotis is producing dozens of masks and distributing them to medical personnel and people living with compromised immune systems.

“If anybody has that talent and they’re sitting home quarantined, just kind of finding ways to pass time, it’s a great project. Especially because, like I said, it brings peace of mind for people to walk out of their house and have some sort of layer of protection so they’re not so worried. And hopefully it’s going to help us slow the spread,” Schiotis said.

There are so many ways you can help from home: Hospital personnel also need shoes, gowns, and food.

For ways you can help in New York, click here.