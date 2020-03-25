Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo Says COVID-19 Spread Is Doubling Every 3 Days, Peak Will Hit In NY In 2-3 Weeks
Menu
Sports
CBS2 Videos
CBS Sports Live
Giants
New York Giants
Jets
New York Jets
Yanks
New York Yankees
Mets
New York Mets
Knicks
New York Knicks
Nets
New Jersey Nets
Rangers
New York Rangers
Devils
New Jersey Devils News And Updates From CBS 2 New York
Islanders
New York Islanders News And Updates From CBS 2 New York
Odds
Video
CBSN New York
CBS2 Digital Features
Special Reports
CBSN From CBS News
CBS Sports Live
News
Weather
Snap Shot NYC
Health & Fitness
The Dig With Elle McLogan
All Latest Videos
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
Tantillo
More
Contests & Promotions
Photo Galleries
Travel
Entertainment
News
All News
NY News
NYC Breaking News And Local Stories Today
HealthWatch
NJ News
NJ News From CBS Channel 2
Consumer
CT News
Connecticut Local News From CBS 2 New York
Business
US & World
Entertainment
Politics
Tech
Offbeat & Odd
Local News
Latest Headlines
Coronavirus Update: Senate Reaches Agreement On $2 Trillion Aid Deal
The unprecedented package would provide direct payments to most Americans, expand jobless benefits, provide $367 billion to small businesses, and assist state and local governments, CBS News reports.
Coronavirus Update: Cuomo Says Rate Of Virus Spread Has Increased, 'We're Not Slowing It'
The peak of the pandemic in New York is now 14-21 days away, Cuomo said.
Galleries
Coronavirus In New Rochelle: Containment Zone, National Guard & New Testing
Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered large gatherings, including schools and houses of worship, in a one-mile radius to close in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.
Latest Video
Latest Video
Weather
Weather Links
Local Radar & Maps
Forecast Videos
CBS2 Weather App
CBS2 Weather Watchers
More Weather
Weather Watchers
Weather Videos
New York Weather: Rain Returns
CBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.
44 minutes ago
New York Weather: CBS2 3/24 Nightly Forecast at 11PM
CBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for March 24 at 11 p.m.
6 hours ago
Sports
All Sports
CBS2 Videos
CBS Sports Live
Giants
New York Giants
Jets
New York Jets
Yanks
New York Yankees
Mets
New York Mets
Knicks
New York Knicks
Nets
New Jersey Nets
Rangers
New York Rangers
Devils
New Jersey Devils News And Updates From CBS 2 New York
Islanders
New York Islanders News And Updates From CBS 2 New York
Odds
Latest Headlines
Report: Former New York Jets Wide Receiver Robby Anderson Signing With Carolina Panthers
The 26-year-old Anderson is reportedly reuniting with his old college coach Matt Rhule in Carolina.
Report: New York Mets Pitcher Noah Syndergaard Has Torn UCL, Out Until 2021
The Mets will reportedly be without one of the aces of their pitching staff until 2021.
Video
All Videos
CBSN New York
CBS2 Digital Features
Special Reports
CBSN From CBS News
CBS Sports Live
News
Weather
Snap Shot NYC
Health & Fitness
The Dig With Elle McLogan
All Latest Videos
More Video
CBSN New York
News
Weather Forecast
Sports
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Consumers Urged To Join Tuesday's 'Great American Takeout' To Support Restaurants
The restaurant industry, which has been particular hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, is asking consumers to participate in "The Great American Takeout" on Tuesday, March 24.
Virtual St. Patrick's Day 2020: Video Recipes, In-Studio Band, Past Parade Photos And More
Social distance isolation got you feeling blue? Get back into the green with our cooking videos on Irish fare, an in-studio band, links to live streaming mass, photo galleries of parades past and more.
St. Patrick's Day Irish Recipes To Prepare While Stuck At Home Due To Coronavirus
Authentic Irish recipes for your socially distant St. Patrick's Day celebration.
5 St. Patrick’s Day Drink Recipes To Make While Social Distancing From Coronavirus
These boozy beverages will turn any St. Patty's Day spent social distancing into one that keeps your spirits high.
Coronavirus Update: Metropolitan Museum Of Art, MoMa Closing
The Met's flagship museum on Fifth Avenue in the Upper East Side, the nearby Met Breuer on Madison Avenue as well as The Met Cloisters in Washington Heights shut their doors Thursday.
Women's History Month: Female Filmmakers Animate The Story Of 3 'Rosie The Riveter' WWII Heroes
"The Girl With The Rivet Gun" is an animated documentary that recognizes three unsung female heroes of World War II: Esther Horne, Susan Taylor King and Mildred Crow Sargent.
More
Station Info
WCBS-TV
WLNY-TV
Contact Us
Advertise
Contests
Station Events
Travel
Coronavirus Update: NYC Flights Resume After Being Halted Over Staffing Issues
The FAA told air traffic controllers to “stop all departures” to JFK Airport, LaGuardia Airport, Newark Airport, and other regional airports.
CBS Entertainment
CBS Entertainment
Latest Photos
Life In New York City Under The Coronavirus
"Social distancing" was an unknown term before the COVID-19 coronavirus led to an unprecedented shut down of New York City.
OMG Oh My Goodness
Icons & Disruptors Podcast
CBSN New York
Watch Now
Coronavirus Update: White House Says Anyone Leaving NYC Should Quarantine For 2 Weeks
March 25, 2020 at 4:31 am
Comments
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply