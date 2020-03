Coronavirus: Famed Chef Floyd Cardoz Dies From COVID-19-Related Illness At Age 59The Mumbai-born chef founded Tabla and Bombay Bread Bar, and was hospitalized in New York after returning from an international trip.

Consumers Urged To Join Tuesday's 'Great American Takeout' To Support RestaurantsThe restaurant industry, which has been particular hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, is asking consumers to participate in "The Great American Takeout" on Tuesday, March 24.

Virtual St. Patrick's Day 2020: Video Recipes, In-Studio Band, Past Parade Photos And MoreSocial distance isolation got you feeling blue? Get back into the green with our cooking videos on Irish fare, an in-studio band, links to live streaming mass, photo galleries of parades past and more.

St. Patrick's Day Irish Recipes To Prepare While Stuck At Home Due To CoronavirusAuthentic Irish recipes for your socially distant St. Patrick's Day celebration.

5 St. Patrick’s Day Drink Recipes To Make While Social Distancing From CoronavirusThese boozy beverages will turn any St. Patty's Day spent social distancing into one that keeps your spirits high.

Coronavirus Update: Metropolitan Museum Of Art, MoMa ClosingThe Met's flagship museum on Fifth Avenue in the Upper East Side, the nearby Met Breuer on Madison Avenue as well as The Met Cloisters in Washington Heights shut their doors Thursday.