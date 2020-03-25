(CBSNewYork)- The New York Jets lost one deep threat on Tuesday and went out to replace him with another one. After the Carolina Panthers reportedly agreed to a two-year $20 million deal with Jets free agent Robby Anderson, the Jets dipped into the free agent market to sign free agent wide receiver Breshad Perriman.
According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is for one year and it is worth up to $8 million with $6 million of that guaranteed.
Former Bucs’ WR Breshad Perriman is signing with the Jets on a one-year deal for worth up to $8 million, including $6 million guaranteed, per @RosenhausSports.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2020
The 26-year-old Perriman is a former first round pick of the Baltimore Ravens from the 2015 Draft. His time in Baltimore was marred by injuries and inconsistent play, before he was cut after two seasons. He was briefly picked up by the Washington Redskins, waived by the team and then signed with the Browns in October of 2018.
Perriman played 10 games for Cleveland in 2018, snagging 16 receptions for 340 yards and two touchdowns. He then signed a one year deal with Tampa Bay before last season and had the best year of his career with 36 grabs for 645 yards and six touchdowns.
The Jets current wide receiver corps now consists of Perriman, Jamison Crowder, Josh Bellamy and Quincy Enunwa who’s future is uncertain after sustaining a neck injury in 2019. The team does hold the 11th overall pick in next month’s draft and many expect that in a deep wide receiver class, the organization may use that pick to add to the position.