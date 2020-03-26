NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The coronavirus pandemic continues to claim lives in New York City.
The gravity of the crisis became painfully clear when 13 people died within the last 24 hours at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens.
The Queens borough president said anyone still in denial about how dire the situation is should use this as an alert – not for panic, but for making the right choices.
Health experts still expect cases to peak in the coming weeks.
Mayor Bill de Blasio predicts 50% of the city’s population could come down with the virus.
Already in Queens, there are 6,420 cases – the most of any borough. Brooklyn is second with 5,232 cases.
Elmhurst Hospital officials described the facility as the “epicenter” of the crisis, saying the staff is going “above and beyond” to save lives. Officials say more workers and supplies are being “surged” there in order to keep pace with the overflow of new patients.
“Staff are doing everything in our power to save every person who contracts COVID-19, but unfortunately the virus continues to take an especially terrible toll on the elderly and people with preexisting conditions,” the hospital said in a statement.
How old are those who died and what was their health condition before they contracted the virus?
