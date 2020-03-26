WALDWICK, NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — Throughout the coronavirus crisis, we’re hearing more and more uplifting stories of people helping one another with communities are coming together and donations pouring in for those on the frontlines.
The moms of Waldwick, New Jersey, love a parade and what better way to celebrate the birthdays of kids who had to cancel their parties at the last minute. A list goes out in the morning, and by 3 p.m., the party starts with 30-40 cars each day.
Around every turn, there are signs saying, “We’re in this together,” thanking everyone from the grocery workers to the healthcare workers, first responders to essential workers.
Add Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, New Jersey, to the list of hospitals that need your help. Donations are filling up rooms, and Tina O’Shea is helping fill up hungry workers. She started “Wyckoff Helping Healthcare Heroes.”
“I had absolutely no idea of how I would possibly pull it off here. I decided to throw the idea out to the Wyckoff Moms Facebook group, and the responses I got were immediate and overwhelming,” she said.
O’Shea raised $7,500 and counting — enough to feed two shifts every day for two and a half weeks with two food drops a day.
Supplies are mounting. Boxes are dropped off with notes of encouragement written on many.
Ford Kerr is helping doctors and nurses with “break room baskets,” and so many continue to make masks for local hospitals. Valley has received almost 1,000 handmade masks — from Rena in Mahwah to Betty Lou Percy in Neptune to Robyn Ashley in Manhattan.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211
Meanwhile, Colin McEnerney just turned 7. His party had to be cancelled — until his entire kindergarten class from Brown Elementary in Verona, New Jersey, showed up. Everyone stood on sidewalks and in the street, singing “Happy Birthday” from a safe distance.
“Best day ever, birthday,” Colin said.