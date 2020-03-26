



April 1 is right around the corner, and that means rent will be due for many around the New York City area.

Many like Samantha Silver and her husband are out of work because of the coroanvirus pandemic and are planning for the worst financially. That’s why they’ve already contacted their landlord about rent for April.

Silver told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge she’s asked her landlord about a reduced rent rate until her unemployment money comes in.

Silver’s predicament is similar to one that many New Yorkers are facing right now, and that’s why housing expert and the editor of Curbed NY Amy Plitt has been getting many questions about a rent freeze.

“There are various pieces of legislation in place or being debated at the state level to get a rent freeze so that during the time the outbreak is going on perhaps there can be relief,” said Plitt. “You can’t be evicted if you don’t pay your rent, there’s an eviction moratorium in place across the state.”

Another dilemma that some New York residents are dealing with is the end of apartment leases. Ian Peters is a real estate agent on the Upper East Side, but he is a Canadian citizen and is not allowed back in the country at the moment.

“My lease ends in my New York City apartment in a month, end of April. I have no clue when borders will reopen and allow me a Canadian citizen to get back into New York,” said Peters. “Two of my moving vendors I spoke to this week said I don’t want to move, don’t want to be in anybody’s apartment. They don’t want to touch anything right now.”

Housing experts recommend talking to landlords about a month-to-month rent payment until the COVID-19 pandemic eases up. While some buildings are allowing residents to move out and bring in movers, others are not acquiescing to the needs of its tenants.

“It is unfortunately on a building-by-building basis, under the pause order that Governor Cuomo signed, movers are still considered essential,” said Plitt. “In theory you should be able to hire a mover and they’ll be able to implement safety protocols. However, the problem that comes into play if your landlord doesn’t want you to leave or the building you’re moving into says they don’t want people moving in right now because they’re afraid of COVID-19 getting into the building.”

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 should alert their landlord or building manager, so they can take proper precautions.