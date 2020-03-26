Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new warning for New Yorkers about a scam involving testing for the coronavirus.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new warning for New Yorkers about a scam involving testing for the coronavirus.
In a text alert Thursday, Notify NYC said scammers are contacting people about setting up a time to get tested for the virus.
The city says it is not doing this.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211
Anyone needing testing is urged to contact their health provider or dial 311 for real information on testing.