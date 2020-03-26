NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One in eight New Yorkers struggles to feed their family every day.
With the coronavirus pandemic growing, food insecurity is even more of a crisis.
Several agencies are available to help people in need.
“People can help in a multitude of ways. There are organizations like CityHarvest that is accepting both huge donations from restaurants or smaller contributions from individuals. The Food Bank for NYC is encouraging people to do virtual food drives and to help raise money for one in eight New Yorkers’ meals. The New York Common Pantry has a drop off center in East Harlem where people can bring food,” said Jennifer Lappin, president of the Alliance for Downtown New York.
You can donate to those organizations online:
