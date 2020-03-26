MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County Executive Laura Curran is sharing the latest coronavirus numbers.
On Wednesday, Curran reported 3,285 positive cases and 17 deaths.
She also said the county’s supply drive had collected 74,000 pairs of gloves, 5,500 masks, 335 gowns, 131 face shields and other equipment for health care workers on the front lines.
Today, golf courses and driving ranges reopen to the public.
The state previously ordered all public courses to close, but later said they could reopen with stricter rules.
“We will extend the space between tee times so that social distancing will literately be a walk in the park,” Curran said Tuesday. “We’re also limiting one person per golf cart, and driving ranges are open but it’s every-other stall.”
Visitors must reserve their tee times online, no walk-ups allowed.