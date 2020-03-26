NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio are trying to find new ways to make sure New Yorkers remain socially distant and keep six feet apart whenever possible.
Recently the mayor outlined new guidelines for parents and children at playgrounds, and said that the NYPD and others would be enforcing social distancing if they see them become too crowded.
Cuomo and de Blasio have both said if, by the end of this week, they see too many people clustered together, they may be forced to order playgrounds to be shut.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Ask Dr. Max Your Health Questions
- How To Avoid Psychological Isolation
- Talking To Your Kids About Anxiety
- Make Your Own Hand Sanitizer
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
In a bid to ease some of the congestion and density, New York City is rolling out a pilot program, shutting certain streets to vehicular traffic, thereby creating new spaces for people to be outside at a safe social distance.
The pilot program runs from Friday March 27-Monday March 30.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the pilot program:
- Manhattan: Park Avenue between 28th Street and 34th Street
- Brooklyn: Bushwick Avenue, from Johnson Avenue to Flushing Avenue
- Queens: 34th Avenue from 73rd Street to 80th Street
- The Bronx: Grand Concourse from East Burnside to 184th Street
Members of the NYPD will be on hand at those location to enforce social distancing and allow vehicular traffic to pass safely through cross streets.
PHOTO GALLERY: Life In New York City Under The Coronavirus