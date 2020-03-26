TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police in Toms River are paying for hundreds of pizzas to help local residents and businesses impacted by the coronavirus shutdown.
Starting today, six pizzerias will provide 50 large pizzas to feed 300 families in need.
“The idea was conceived by a town just a little south of us – Lacey Township. We thought to ourselves that this was a great way to give back and be able to show appreciation,” Det. Lou Santora told CBS2’s Kristine Johnson.
The department says it’s all part of a #KeepItLocal initiative.
“We frequent these places all the time. These shops are very good to us. So, you know, the least we can do is give back to them, try and support some of their staff in this time of need,” said Santora. “Also at the same time, support those in the greatest need in the community.”
When asked whether he was surprised by the outpouring of support for the idea, Santora replied, “not at all.”
“We’ve had difficult times in Toms River. We were ground zero after Superstorm Sandy. We were keeping warm with 55-gallon drums at traffic posts in the middle of Route 37. We had residents then dropping firewood off for us to keep us warm while we’re commanding these traffic posts,” he said. “Toms River has never failed.”
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
The offer is only available for town residents. Customers should mention “TRPD Pizza Pies” when placing their orders.
The following pizzerias are participating: Brooklyn Square Pizza, Charlie’s Pizza, Capone’s Pizza, Giampapa’s Pizzeria, Al’s Pizza and Positano’s Pizza.