NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Despite the delay to the baseball season, baseball is putting Yankee jerseys to good use.
Major League Baseball is stepping up in a major way in the battle against the spread of the coronavirus.
The raw material used to make jerseys is now being used to create masks and hospital gowns.
We’re proud to partner with @MLB to support emergency personnel who are fighting against COVID-19 and face a need for masks and hospital gowns. We're utilizing our manufacturing plant in Easton, PA to make masks and gowns out of the same jersey fabric that the players wear pic.twitter.com/5jEg1B2iUa
— Fanatics (@Fanatics) March 26, 2020
Fanatics, the company that manufactures the official MLB uniforms, plans to make 1 million masks and gowns, then continue as long as the need exists.
The first wave of uniforms used will be the Yankees and Phillies, and they’re being distributed throughout Pennsylvania and extend across New Jersey and New York.