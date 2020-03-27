CoronavirusNY Schools Closed Until At Least April 15; More Borough Field Hospitals Wanted For NYC
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, MLB, New York, New York Yankees


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Despite the delay to the baseball season, baseball is putting Yankee jerseys to good use.

Major League Baseball is stepping up in a major way in the battle against the spread of the coronavirus.

The raw material used to make jerseys is now being used to create masks and hospital gowns.

Fanatics, the company that manufactures the official MLB uniforms, plans to make 1 million masks and gowns, then continue as long as the need exists.

The first wave of uniforms used will be the Yankees and Phillies, and they’re being distributed throughout Pennsylvania and extend across New Jersey and New York.

Comments

Leave a Reply