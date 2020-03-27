



New Jersey now has more than 6,800 confirmed coronavirus cases – second in the United States only to New York.

Two more testing sites opened Friday in Jersey City. One is a walk-up facility at Jersey City Public Safety headquarters, another is a drive-thru site at the former public works complex.

“We know testing is key to fight the virus, so we decided to use city funds to give better resources to Jersey City residents,” Mayor Steven Fulop tweeted. “Our residents deserve the best access to healthcare and testing, and we know these testing sites are an important part of the equation.”

"We are initiating 2 testing locations in Jersey City for #JerseyCity residents.

The facilities will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Patients who have been exposed and have symptoms, like fever, dry cough or shortness of breath should call 1-(201)-547-5535 to book an appointment ahead of time.

Proof of Jersey City residence, like an ID or recent utility bill, will be required upon entry.

Meanwhile, supplies are still dangerously scarce.

CBS2’s Tara Jakeway spoke with a cardiologist who has his own practice but, like many other medical professionals, has stepped up and in to the ICU.

“Something that is completely unprecedented. Something that we have never even imagined in our wildest dreams – that we would live through a plague,” said Dr. Anuj Shah. “They’re all working, nobody’s taking any time off, everybody’s picking up extra shifts. They are in the battle zone.”

Health care workers around the globe are running low on personal protection equipment, or PPEs, and it’s no different at Christ Hospital in Jersey City.

“You get one mask per provider per day. You take it off, you put it in this brown paper bag, and then you reuse it as much as you have to,” Shah said.

N95 masks are so few they’re now only used when a patient is what Shah called “code blue,” or intubated. He said the masks aren’t the only lifesaving equipment being reused.

“The minute a patient gets off a ventilator, another patient is ready, who needs to go on a ventilator. But there is not enough time to make sure ventilators are clean and functional again,” he said.

Doctors and nurses have been forced to get creative to stay safe, like using extra long IVs.

“They are extending the tube size and they are maintaining the pump outside, so they don’t have to keep going in and out,” said Shah.

Hospitals are keeping each patient’s medical team small to limit exposure, but in some cases the virus is not contained.

“We all know by this time that we have a colleague who either died or is on the verge of dying,” Shah said.

“We think we’re probably at mile two or three in a 26-mile marathon,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tucker Woods added.

Officials at Hoboken University Medical Center say they are about five days away from completely running out of supplies. The facility is also near capacity on its ventilators, which are helping the most critical patients.