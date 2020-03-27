MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Nassau County officials said Friday the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is yet to come.
“We can assume that we are approaching now the steepest part of the curve that we’ve been talking about,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said. “So we have to be very frank with the public. This is going to get difficult. This is going to become even more of a challenge as we start to see the numbers increase.”
Curran said hospitals in Nassau County remain concerned about personnel, safety equipment and ventilators.
There are now 4,657 cases in Nassau County, up more than 700 from the day before, and 27 total deaths including eight new ones. There are 49 confirmed cases among Nassau County police officers, and 120 in self-isolation awaiting test results, Curran said.
Curran said at the moment hospitals in Nassau County still have enough ventilators, but more are going to be needed.
Curran applauded Long Beach for its decision closing the boardwalk.