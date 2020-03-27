Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One person is dead and several are hospitalized after a subway car caught fire early this morning in Harlem.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One person is dead and several are hospitalized after a subway car caught fire early this morning in Harlem.
Flames broke out shortly after 2:30 a.m. on a northbound 2 train near the 110th Street and Central Park North station.
At least 10 adults were rushed to area hospitals, police said. One man was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai.
As of 6:30 a.m., uptown 2 trains were running on the 5 line in both directions between 149th Street Grand Concourse and Nevins Street, 3 trains were not running between 96th Street and 148th Street, and 1 train service was suspended between 137th Street and Times Square 42nd Street.
It’s unclear what caused the fire.