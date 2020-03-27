



– All schools across New York State will remain closed for at least another two weeks, extending the initial order to protect students during the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the new closure date to April 15, extending the initial two-week closures announced March 16 which were set to expire on April 1.

By April 15, Cuomo said officials will again assess if they should remain shut to students.

“I don’t do this joyfully, but when you look at where we are and the number of cases that are increasing, it only makes sense,” said Cuomo speaking from New York City’s Javits Center on Friday, ahead of his April 1 deadline to make a final decision.

As of Friday, there where 44,635 people in New York State who have tested positive for the COVID-19 infections. Of those, 6,481 have been hospitalized with 1,583 patients in the ICU. A total of 519 people have died from coronavirus-related illness.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Since cases began being tracked in New York, there have been 2,045 patients discharged after being hospitalized due to the infection.

As the outbreak began in the Tri-State Area, Cuomo hesitated to shutter the schools, concerned about child care for essential workers and critical food programs for students in need – services Cuomo noted will continue into April during the closures.

The requirement for schools to have 180 teaching days has been waived, and students will remain eligible for graduation at the end of the school year, said Cuomo.

Despite suspending in-person instruction, schools will remain be handing out boxed meals so thousands of kids won’t go hungry.

In New York City, every child is eligible, whether they attend their neighborhood school or not.